Jennifer Aniston's ex opens up about their relationship in candid new interview Justin Theroux married the Friends star in 2015

Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux has opened up about the end of their almost three-year marriage in a candid new interview.

The actor finally quashed rumours that his desire to live in New York was a factor in their break-up, with Jennifer wanting to remain in LA.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shows support for ex-husband Justin Theroux in new post

"That's a narrative that is not true, for the most part," Justin told Esquire. "Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston shares peek inside her stunning home

"That whole, 'This person likes rock 'n' roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!' That's just not the case. It's an oversimplification."

The couple secretly wed in 2015 after dating for four years. They announced their split in a joint statement in 2018.

Surprisingly, Justin admitted that he and Jen have managed to remain friends despite no longer being romantically involved, revealing they still "love each other".

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's home has to be seen to be believed

MORE: Jennifer Aniston is set to become a great aunt following baby announcement

Jennifer and Justin announced their split in 2018

"I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We cannot be together and still bring each other joy and friendship," he continued.

"Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her.

"We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston stuns in red bikini following Brad Pitt reunion

Justin admitted the former couple still love each other

He added: "I think that when you get good at relationships—and here I am, single—if you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, it would behoove you to love them the same way out of the relationship."

The couple made the rare move of publicly announcing their split in a joint statement. "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation," it read.

"This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.