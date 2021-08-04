Jennifer Aniston shows off her cover-worthy legs in new pictures and it's incredible She's a cover girl

Jennifer Aniston is living proof of the fact that at age 52, you can stay just as fashionable and incredibly chic as a character you played 20 years ago.

The actress showed off her sense of style and incredible physique in a brand new set of pictures she shared with her fans.

Jennifer announced that she would be on the cover of the latest issue of InStyle Magazine and did so by sharing some of the shots from the cover shoot.

The star looked absolutely phenomenal wearing a turtleneck white top and a matching white skirt, with slits that showed off both her incredible legs as she sat en pointe.

She also showed more of the photographs from the shoot, one which saw her in a multi-colored maxi dress, and another wearing a colorful combo of a sweater vest and a fur-lined skirt, bathed in the golden sheen of sunlight.

Jennifer's cover shoot wowed several fans and colleagues

"I could not have had more fun playing house and going back in time with @emmasummerton. To @laurabrown99 and the entire @instylemagazine team… thanks for always keeping this girl in style," she wrote in the caption.

The Morning Show actress sparked a huge wave of fan appreciation in the comments section, especially from her celebrity colleagues and co-stars.

Lisa Kudrow commented, saying, "You're fantastic!!!!!" and Reese Witherspoon wrote, "Gorgeous lady!!" Courteney Cox left a series of heart and fire emojis in her wake, while Sean Hayes wrote, "Hot cha cha!!"

But it wasn't just the famous fans who fell in love, but many others as well, with one follower writing, "Ma'am you are GORGEOUS," and another saying, "MAMA U LOOK SO STUNNING," and a third adding, "You can't be 52, I don't believe that," (and neither do we).

The Friends stars collectively dropped their own limited edition merch

The actress had another major fashion moment lately when she announced the surprise drop of a limited new Friends merch collection with her six co-stars.

She finally also settled a mini Friends fandom debate when she added to her caption, "For the record… we were SO not on a break."

