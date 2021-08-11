Kate Garraway says she 'failed' her kids with homeschooling amid husband Derek's health battle The couple share two children together

Kate Garraway has made an honest parenting confession, claiming she "failed" her kids when it came to homeschooling amid her husband Derek Draper's health battle.

The Good Morning Britain host, who shares two children Darcey, 15, and Billy, 12, with Derek, touched upon the disparity in this year's A-Level grades between comprehensive and private schools.

"We all know that it's been almost impossible for youngsters to deal with this," she said on Wednesday. "I know that I have frankly failed my children in supporting them in their homeschooling.

"I know I had a very specific set of circumstances going on for the bulk of the time, but I found it very difficult to get online and help them to work their way through the system. And, you know, it was very, very challenging."

Over the past 17 months, Kate has been tending to her husband who spent one year in hospital after contracting coronavirus in March 2020. He was placed into an induced coma as his blood oxygen levels severely dropped. Derek has since returned home and requires round-the-clock care.

The GMB star shares two children with husband Derek

Talking about it a month after his homecoming, Kate revealed on The Andrew Marr Show that Derek's communication was "minimal".

"He came home on April 7 so we're a few weeks into it now. How is he? Look, he's devastated by COVID. He can't really move, his communication is very minimal. There are moments where there's up, you feel you know he's in there. He has a lot of memory.

"But the accessing of it is very limited. He's a long way from the Derek Draper that you know, Andrew, but he's home and he's alive, he's asleep now," she said.

Earlier this year, Kate made an ITV documentary, called Finding Derek, which explored her husband's illness and its effect on their two children. One scene saw the mother-of-two recall being told by Derek's doctors that he was the most seriously ill person they had seen with COVID who remained alive.

