Chris Hemsworth turned heads with a photo which left many fans in disbelief on Wednesday. The Thor star is known for his gym-honed physique, but his personal trainer posted a throwback from his teenage years - and he was almost unrecognisable.

Luke Zocchi took to Instagram with a snapshot to wish his friend and client a very happy birthday. In the image, Chris was lifting his T-shirt up to reveal his toned tummy, but he was sporting a much leaner appearance. Luke was also striking a pose in the post.

While still clearly in shape, Chris' muscles were not bulging at the seams like they are when he's preparing for his Marvel movie roles.

Luke captioned it: "Happy birthday to this special human @chrishemsworth. When we met in the schoolyard many years back.

"I always knew you would make it to the second round of the dancing with the stars. Love you mate have a epic day!!!! #flashback #memate #gettingold #living."

Fans adored the picture and wrote: "Now THAT is a throwback," and, "WOW," while others posted crying with laughter emojis.

Chris' longtime friend and personal trainer shared the flashback

The fun-loving actor couldn't help but comment either and added: "And I always knew we’d stay the same height we were back then, we peaked too early mate."

Chris was ringing in his 38th birthday and his wife, Elsa Pataky, also shared images of them along with a heartfelt and amusing message.

It takes work to look this good!

"Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever," the Spanish actress and model wrote. "You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness."

The couple share three children together, India, nine, and twins, Sasha and Tristan, who are seven.

They spend the majority of their time in Chris' home country of Australia where they live in an impressive estate in Byron Bay.

