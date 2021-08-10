Hannah Hargrave
Dancing with the Stars pro Julianne Hough turned heads with a bikini video of herself while on vacation with friends
Julianne Hough has got the moves! The professional dancer proved she's not just a hit on the dancefloor but in the water too when she shared an incredible bikini-clad clip of herself from her vacation.
The star blew her Instagram followers away on Monday with another daring display wearing one of her many chic swimsuits.
Julianne pulled off an impressive front somersault into the ocean - and by the looks of things she's done this before.
She captioned the boomerang video: "Bottoms up. #summertime #vacationtime," and Julianne was quickly inundated with comments.
"So talented," wrote one, while another added: "Olympic dive," along with a medal emoji. Others posted heart emojis and many branded her, "the queen".
Julianne has been vacationing with friends - including actress and business partner, Nina Dobrev - over the summer and has visited a series of sun-soaked destinations.
Julianne amazed her fans with her talent
Her most recent jaunt was in Portugal where she appeared to be having the dreamiest of getaways.
While away, she also rang in her 33rd birthday and did so in style.
Nina - who launched Fresh Vine Wine with Julianne - paid a gushing tribute to her dead friend with a social media post which read: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY PARTNER IN LIFE AND CRIME!
.
Julianne has been enjoying an extended vacation
"I love getting into…adventures with you, work with you, fun with you, the depths with you, laughter with you, the good times with you, the tough times with you, but most of all getting into TROUBLE with you."
She added: "No matter what happens [or where in the world we are] I know it'll be okay if you're by my side. Now let's cheers with a glass of @freshvinewine and celebrate another trip around the sun to the brightest girl to walk the earth! Love you @juleshough #HBD."
