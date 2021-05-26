Jennifer Aniston praises ex-husband Brad Pitt in brand new interview The former couple were married from 2000 until 2005

Jennifer Aniston's marriage to Brad Pitt might have come to an end more than 15 years ago, but she had nothing but praise for the actor in a new interview.

The actress sat down with Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow to discuss some of the famous faces who guest-starred in the sitcom over the years.

Asked by an Access Hollywood reporter which was their favourite cameo, the trio named a whole host of famous faces, from Paul Rudd and Tom Selleck, to Sean Penn, Ben Stiller and Reese Witherspoon.

Jennifer, 52, also called out, "Mr Pitt was wonderful. [He was] fantastic!" with both Courteney and Lisa agreeing with the star.

Jennifer and Brad were married from 2000 until 2005

Brad, 57, famously appeared in Friends in season eight, starring as Ross's friend Will, who had been holding a grudge against Rachel (played by his then-wife Jennifer) since the end of high school.

Jennifer and Brad have managed to remain on good terms despite the end of their marriage, which lasted from 2000 until 2005. And in an interview with Vanity Fair shortly after they parted ways, the actress made rare comments about their time together.

The Hollywood couple first started dating in 1998

She said: "I still feel so lucky to have experienced it. I wouldn't know what I know now if I hadn't been married to Brad.

"I love Brad; I really love him. I will love him for the rest of my life. He's a fantastic man. I don't regret any of it, and I'm not going to beat myself up about it. We spent seven very intense years together; we taught each other a lot - about healing and about fun.

"We helped each other through a lot, and I really value that. It was a beautiful, complicated relationship."

The actress has said she has no regrets about her marriage to Brad

She further revealed she had turned to therapy during their divorce. "Am I lonely? Yes. Am I upset? Yes. Am I confused? Yes. Do I have my days when I've thrown a little pity party for myself? Absolutely. But I'm also doing really well," she said.

"I've got an unbelievable support team, and I'm a tough cookie.… I believe in therapy; It's an incredible tool in educating the self on the self. I feel very strong. I'm really proud of how I've conducted myself."

