Drew Barrymore pays emotional tribute to close friend Reese Witherspoon Just two rays of light supporting each other

Drew Barrymore is seen as one of the shining beacons of Hollywood, constantly on the quest to spread more positivity and love, whether it's through her movie roles or her talk show.

So, it was only fitting that she paid tribute to another Hollywood icon with equally as sunny a disposition, her friend Reese Witherspoon.

Drew Barrymore in tears in emotional video

Reese originally shared a picture of herself with her early morning drink in one of Drew's mugs, which was covered with inspirational sayings.

In the caption, she wrote, "Workdays are better with a good Mantra! Thank you to the world's best human @drewbarrymore for the inspiration."

Drew then reposted the same picture on her own Instagram, along with a loving tribute to her fellow sweet soul.

Reese shared her love for a mug from The Drew Barrymore Show

She wrote, "@reesewitherspoon drinking out of her @thedrewbarrymoreshow MUG!!!!!!!!!!! This makes me so happy! Ps could anyone be more impressed by a human?!

"Reese continues to floor me with her BRAND OF STORIES THAT HAS HER EXTRAORDINARY STAMP ON THEM!!! And you know what that stamp is? Humanity! She is out there telling the stories of our insane complexities and layers.

"I await everything she is putting out into the world. And I savor it. And I marvel at how much pain, hope and honesty her shows have. I can't wait for more. Everything and every show she has put out so far are my favorite!

"And her whole legacy is so fun. Give me Elle Woods! Give me Tracy Flick! Reese, we have known each other since we were around 14 or 15? And congratulations on being the human you are! So much administration!"

The extremely heartfelt post caught Reese's attention, who reciprocated the love with a comment saying, "Oh friend! I love you SO."

The two actresses have been close friends for many years

Many others were in awe of the two powerhouse women and the deep friendship they shared, with one fan commenting, "the cutest friendship!"

Another said, "Girlfriends holding each other up is pure inspiration," and a third wrote, "love you guys so much omg."

There were several who were also enthralled by the aspirational sayings on Drew's mug and asked about where they could get one of their own as well.

