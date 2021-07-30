Drew Barrymore proved just how much she is adored when she received the most incredible response from her social media followers after a poignant Instagram post.

The star wrote a lengthy message in support of gymnast, Simone Biles, who bravely pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health.

Drew - who has lived her entire life in the glare of the spotlight - penned a heartfelt and emotional tribute to the young athlete and was overwhelmed with prayers and support.

Alongside a photo of Simone, Drew wrote: "Simone Biles. I am in awe of you. Without any assumption to know you, I believe you continue to set a bar for life that is unparalleled.

"So many people don’t know what to do and how to take care of themselves. I have spent so much of my life running. Started at 11 months old working and I have been running ever since. I am happy. Just another human on my journey. But I fight like a lion for that happiness by kicking my own butt all over town trying to achieve self improvement."

She continued: "I hate the term self care. There is no fight in it and it is too passive for me. But I now have a face. You! Simone Biles. A beautiful embodiment of what it’s looks like to say no and stop running some times. It is in the form of an insanely disciplined and impossibly talented human.

Drew shared a photo of Simone and the lengthy message of support

"I will see you and your face the next time I am unsure of how to stop running. You have changed lives with this. You gave up so much and I am convinced your rewards will be far greater. The return on the investment of ourselves is priceless, and yet you sacrificed so much to be this bold.

"You will take on a much more everlasting role, if you want it, on how all of us are supposed to live. You have become an even greater hero in this moment if that is possible?!And again, thank you. I will be envisioning you as I move forward in my own life.

"I believe I am among a sea of grateful people, that get to keep loving and admiring you. Now for even bigger reasons than the seemingly insurmountable ones before. Lead. Please. But also please ask of people what you need too. And then we can all take care of each other."

Drew has battled her own demons in the past

There was an unbelievable reaction as fans and fellow celebrities rushed to support her. Young Sheldon actress, Raegan Revord, shared heart and applauding emojis and Drew's social media followers wrote: "Drew you are that person to a lot of people too," and, "Such beautiful and kind words from such an amazing woman herself. If only you knew how much you inspire people in this world too."

She was branded, "an angel," and praying hands emojis featured prominently.

Drew is just one of many celebrities who have rallied behind Simone after she withdrew citing mental health reasons.

Simone later told the Today show: "Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape. Emotionally, that kind of varies on time and moment. Coming into the Olympics and being head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."

