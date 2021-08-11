We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Drew Barrymore is excitedly showing off her new collection of Flower Home paint – and what better way to demonstrate than by using it in her own $5.5million property.

The actress gave fans a glimpse inside her stunning Hamptons beach house on Tuesday, showing off a particularly bright feature wall on her Instagram Stories.

Sitting on her wooden floors, Drew proudly held up a brochure displaying the 27 unique colours on offer, but fans were no doubt distracted by the bold pink wall behind her.

Drew has transformed the space, which looks out into her stunning garden, by giving it a fresh lick of paint in the hue Bubblegum Pink.

Surrounded by earthy tones and green plants, the colour certainly pops and brightens up the room.

The collection, available exclusively at Walmart, includes everything from bright, vibrant hues to soothing soft neutral tones.

Drew has painted a wall in her home Bubblegum Pink

Speaking of her latest venture, Drew said in a statement: "Colour is everything! The right shade of paint can take a wall from blah to bold or a room from feeling like an afterthought to completely amazing."

She continued: "Flower Home Paint is a curated collection of my favourite interior paint colours so you can find the perfect shade to suit your style, space, and mood. I'm so excited to share them with you."

Drew Barrymore Flower Home in Bubblegum Pink, $39, Walmart

Drew swapped the west coast for the east when she moved her and her daughters, Olive and Frankie, to the luxury Hamptons back in 2019.

The E.T. actress purchased her sprawling 5,600 square-foot beach house for a whopping $5.5million, saving herself $2million on the original asking price.

Drew's home is filled with books

The property is in the exclusive area of Sagaponack, the east coast's most expensive zip code according to Business Insider.

The home was built in the 1920s and sits on 1.7 acres of land and is less than a mile from the sandy beaches nearby.

According to New York Post, Drew's home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms, high ceilings, exposed beams, plenty of windows, a huge garden with a luxurious heated swimming pool, a pool house and privacy hedges.

