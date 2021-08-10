Reese Witherspoon looks unrecognizable in incredibly surreal throwback Doesn't look very 'Hello Sunshine'

Reese Witherspoon has, over the years, crafted a public persona that evokes positive vibes, completely reflective of the bright and sunny disposition she has.

However, she definitely turned that picture around on its head when she gave fans a glimpse at one of her past looks that read less "hello sunshine," more "hello, darkness, my old friend."

The actress shared a picture on her Instagram Story which featured her in a black and white shot, with her hair all wet and lacking its bright blonde bounce.

She posed with only half her face in the frame, with dark sunken eyes and a half open mouth. Plus the mysterious tattoos running all over her neck and chest, including a bunch of starfish.

Reese did add the "throwback" sticker to the bottom of the picture, taking fans back to make-up artist Molly R. Stern's page, who posted the pictures as a tribute to her frequent client and friend upon her incredible business achievement recently.

Reese's throwback took quite a few fans by surprised, but in a good way

Molly lovingly detailed their relationship in the caption for the post, which featured several other remarkable looks of the actress over the years, writing, "Been meaning to shout from the mountain tops how damn proud of my nearest and dearest @reesewitherspoon I am."

The Legally Blonde star replied, "There are not enough words In the dictionary to describe the level of your support/ care / nurturing / encouragement you have given me. I thank heavens for you every day."

Reese's daughter Ava Phillippe also left a comment, saying, "I love you both so so much!!!!"

Several other fans left trails of heart emojis in their wake, with many exclaiming, "Amazing!" One follower even commented, "True legend."

The actress made a major business deal with the sale of her company

The Morning Show actress has been the recipient of love from all corners ever since news broke that she had sold her media company, Hello Sunshine, for a reportedly cool $900 million sum.

