Drew Barrymore has been a Hollywood institution ever since she shot to the spotlight as a seven-year-old in 1982's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

The actress recently shared a picture that depicted some of her journey through Hollywood, along with several other industry heavyweights at the very beginning of their careers.

Drew reposted a picture from the account of popular Instagram pop culture and cinema page "of the best years," which featured a compilation of polaroids of several actors from the 80s and 90s.

"80s/90s audition polaroids from casting director Mali Finn of some famous actors (some of them before they were famous)," said the original caption.

Drew shared the throwback with her fans on her own feed, writing in the caption, "RG @ofthebestyears casting director Mali Finn's Polaroids. #fungroup #super90s."

The star shared a collection of polaroids of major actors in the 80s/90s

While fans were enamored by several of the stars in the picture, including Cameron Diaz, Ben Stiller, and the young Drew, no one caught their eye quite like Vince Vaughn.

The Wedding Crashers actor picked up quite a few hearts in the comments section for his youthful good looks in the polaroids.

One fan wrote, "Good Lord. Vince Vaughn. If he'd gone to my high school…." and another said, "Vince Vaughn phwoooar," with a third adding, "Vince Vaughan young! Why wasn't he in everything?"

Drew's picture brought a much needed bit of cheer to her social media after the more emotional revelation she had a few days ago.

Drew shared a statement of support for Simone Biles

The Scream actress shared a heart-wrenching post where she saluted Simone Biles after her decision to withdraw from Olympic events in order to prioritize her mental health.

"I hate the term self care. There is no fight in it and it is too passive for me. But I now have a face. You! Simone Biles. A beautiful embodiment of what it looks like to say no and stop running some times," she wrote in the caption.

