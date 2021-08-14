Kaley Cuoco was left outraged by an incident at the Tokyo Olympics involving a horse and she vocalised her utter dismay with an emotional Instagram post.

The Big Bang Theory actress was heartbroken and horrified when a horse was punched after it got spooked and refused to jump.

Animal-lover Kaley was so disgusted by the incident she offered to buy the animal and show it the love it deserves.

Kaley was referring to the incident which saw the German coach, Kim Raisner, being kicked out of the Games for hitting the horse ridden by Annika Schleu.

The rider was pictured in floods of tears when the animal went rogue during the five-part modern pentathlon.

Kaley - who is married to horse trainer and equestrian, Karl Cook - shared photos on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "I feel it's my duty and heart to comment on this disgrace. This is not Olympic show jumping. This is a disgusting, classless, abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of themselves.

"You and your team did not do your country proud or this sport. You make us look bad. Shame on you and godspeed to any animal that comes in contact with you.

"Pure classless behaviour right here. Disgusting on all levels. This is not our sport. This does not represent our sport.

"This rider and her 'trainer' are a disgrace. I#ll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price."

She went on to clarify that she was "not kidding," and was absolutely serious about purchasing Saint Boy.

The governing body of world pentathlon, the UIPM, released a statement about the horse whipping and said: "The EB reviewed video footage that showed Ms Raisner appearing to strike the horse Saint Boy, ridden by Annika Schleu, with her fist during the Riding discipline of the Women's Modern Pentathlon competition.

"Her actions were deemed to be in violation of the UIPM Competition Rules, which are applied to all recognised Modern Pentathlon competitions including the Olympic Games."

