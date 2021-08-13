We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kaley Cuoco shared some exciting news with fans on Friday – but not all of them were thrilled with her latest appearance.

The Flight Attendant star announced a new partnership with Smirnoff, posting a video of her featuring in a commercial for the vodka brand.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco stuns in black to celebrate joyous milestone with husband Karl Cook

Kaley looked gorgeous in a flirty red sparkly dress by Philipp Plein and Christian Louboutin sneakers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco shares exciting career news

Her frock featured a plunging neckline, asymmetrical skirt with irregular pleats, puffed-sleeves, and a nipped-in waist that she accentuated further with a cute heart-shaped jewel buckle belt.

Captioning the clip, which saw her pouring herself a drink before heading to a party where the Smirnoff was in full flow, Kaley wrote: "So excited to finally share!

"Cheers! @Smirnoff No. 21: Gotta give ‘em what they want. How do I know? Because I’m a new ambassador – and we can’t help it, we love the people! also new @pitbull song so fantastic!"

MORE: Kaley Cuoco can't stop smiling as she shares starstruck moment

MORE: Kaley Cuoco shares glimpse inside bedroom at home in LA

Kaley's new role divided fans

Many of her followers rushed to compliment the actress on her gorgeous ensemble, with one writing: "Obsessed!" A second said: "The belt is mine!"

A third added: "Looking fab," and a fourth wrote: "Super cute."

However, there were some of Kaley's fans who shared their disappointment with her for advertising alcohol.

One penned: "I love you Kaley, but I’m surprised. The last thing women need right now is more alcohol." A second replied: "So am I! Lots of countries has been suffering because of people binge on alcohol."

Short Dress Artemis Crystal, $2,205/£1,700, Philipp Plein

Kaley is currently in New York City shooting for her upcoming romantic-comedy, Meet Cute, opposite Pete Davidson.

Last week, she shared pictures on her Instagram Stories of her outfit for a night out in the city, attaching stickers that said "Saturday" and "NYC".

She wore a glammed-up mini dress with an ombre colour effect, going from dark purple at the bottom to a light, almost pastel pink at the structured shoulders, as she candidly posed for the camera mid-laugh.

She paired the spectacular knit dress with some sparkly silver heels and her new bangs, which have become a prominent feature on her Stories recently.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.