Mare of Easttown actress Sosie Bacon left fans scratching their heads with an announcement she teased on social media.

The daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick took to Instagram and said she had a huge reveal. Alongside several beach snaps she wrote: "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT. HUGE.I’m quitting *show bizz* to live (and pee off cliffs) out of my Prius on the PCH. my address is…”my Prius on the PCH” Come visit!"

MORE: Sosie Bacon shares bikini snapshot and looks just like her mum Kyra Sedgwick

Her followers wrote: "This IS exciting," and, "bye bye show bizz," while others took her news with a pinch of salt and said: "Can I park my Prius next to you and be free peeing neighbors?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mare of Easttown official trailer

While Sosie loves life on the open road it's unlikely she's packing in acting for good. She was a sure-fire hit in her latest project with Kate Winslet and likely to have further success as she follows in her famous parent's footsteps.

MORE: Kevin Bacon makes end of an era with video featuring wife Kyra Sedgwick

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick shares bittersweet backstory behind iconic Kevin Bacon photo

She made her acting debut in the 2005 movie, Lover Boy, with her parents but Kevin has previously admitted he didn't want Sosie to go into the entertainment industry.

Sosie said she was quitting acting!

He suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that.

READ: 25 hottest new shows to get excited about in 2021

Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Sosie loves the beach

Kyra agrees and said in an interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.