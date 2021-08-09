Kevin Bacon just said the sweetest thing about wife Kyra Sedgwick - fans react The couple have been married since 1988

Kevin Bacon has been married to his leading lady Kyra Sedgwick since 1988 and one thing is clear - he’s still head over heels in love.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kevin shared the sweetest tribute to his wife along with a series of snapshots showing her hard at work on the set of their upcoming movie, Space Oddity, which Kyra is directing and Kevin stars in.

"I fell in love with the director on this one," Kevin, 63, wrote, sparking a huge reaction from his 1.6million followers. "She's pretty amazing!" agreed one fan, while a second added: "You certainly did! You have superb taste!" "You're a lucky guy!" a third noted. Jennifer Aniston also shared her support for the couple and was among the thousands of people to 'like' the post.

Kevin and Kyra's paths first crossed in 1986 when they were cast alongside each other in PBS's television movie Lemon Sky.

Kevin shared the sweetest tribute to his wife, Kyra

At the time, Kevin was 28 and well known for his role in the musical drama Footloose, while Kyra was 21 years old and an up-and-coming name in the industry. In 1988, just months after the film was released, the pair walked down the aisle together and have been happily married ever since.

They are also the proud parents to two children - Travis, 32, and 29-year-old Sosie, who has followed in her parents' footsteps as an actress.

The couple pictured with their daughter Sosie

"The proudest accomplishment of my life is my children," Kevin said in an interview with Closer Weekly in 2017. "Being a parent means bringing them up and trying to teach them and have them learn by example to be good, decent, compassionate, hardworking people."

Back in January, Kevin and Kyra celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary and a short time later, she opened up about their long-standing marriage. "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young," the 55-year-old shared.

Kevin and Kyra recently celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent.

"And then suddenly I met this person, and it was like well this was it. And I was so young and so dumb, and I can’t believe I was smart enough to do that," she said. "No one is smart when they’re 21. We’re just really lucky, and it’s not hard."

