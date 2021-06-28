Kevin Bacon marks end of an era with video featuring Kyra Sedgwick 'What a run!'

Kevin Bacon has shared a major throwback video of wife Kyra Sedgwick to mark the end of an era of television.

As Conan O'Brien's late night talk show comes to an end, Kevin shares a video of his wife Kyra from 2007 appearing as a guest on the show.

Kyra and Conan ended up talking about dancing and how things were different when they were in school, and Kevin joked: "This is the definition of what happens when a great guest and a great host do the dance."

He added: "What a run @teamcoco @kyrasedgwickofficial."

WATCH: Kyra and Conan dance together

Conan's final show aired on 25 June and saw guests including Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell and Jack Black, Seth Rogen, and even Homer Simpson, make an appearance.

Paul, who has been pranking Conan on his show for 25 years, returned for one final prank. The actor has, for three decades, appeared on the show to promote his new projects only to show a clip from the 1988 panned film Mac and Me.

He returned on Friday to interrupt Bill Hader's interview, and to share that he had a clip of Bill's worst-ever sketch on Saturday Night Live. Only it was, of course, a clip from Mac and Me.

Kevin and Kyra have been together since the early 1980s

Kyra and Kevin often share sweet snippets into their lives on social media, and delighted fans on Sunday after revealing that their family had expande.

The celebrity couple – who are currently staying at their farm in Connecticut – had a surprise on Father's Day when a new addition arrived in the barn. The Footloose star took to Instagram to share a series of sweet pictures of them with their new pet foal, who they have named Little Ricky.

Kevin explained: "A few months ago we rescued Lucy and her Son Desi Jr. At the time we thought Lucy MIGHT be pregnant. Enter Little Ricky. Welcome to the world. Spending my #FathersDay welcoming the newest members of the family with the long-haulers.

"Hoping all of you enjoy the day with the ones you love."

They recently welcomed new fouls

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "How beautiful and adorable! Happy Father's Day!" while another wrote: "Oh my how adorable! Welcome to the world Little Ricky!"

A third added: "Aww sweet, I love animals they make you so happy."

