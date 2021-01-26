Kyra Sedgwick shares bittersweet backstory behind iconic Kevin Bacon photo The Call Your Mother actress has been married to Kevin Bacon since 1988

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's long-lasting marriage is one of Hollywood's success stories, having recently celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary.

The happy couple met when they were in their twenties after working on the set of the TV drama Lemon Sky. At the time, Kevin was well known from his roles including Footloose, while Kyra was up-and-coming in the industry.

The mother-of-two took a trip down memory lane over the weekend and shared an incredible throwback photo of the pair in 1986, as she opened up about the backstory behind the picture.

Admitting that she was not used to the public eye and that she felt awkward in the photo, Kyra wrote: "OK, so this was taken in 1986. I was a young actor completely not used to having people look at me in public places much less take my picture.

"I think it’s pretty obvious from the body language how awkward I feel about the flash just going off. "But such as it was to be dating the young movie star by my side."

Kyra Sedgwick opened up about the backstory behind her iconic photo with Kevin Bacon

Kyra went on to promote her new ABC show, Call Your Mother, adding: "It’s weird to feel totally anonymous and then… Not! Now that I’ve gotten your attention.. check out @callyourmotherabc on Wednesday night! And stream what you’ve missed on Hulu! #callyourmother #hulu @callyourmotherabc @kevinbacon."

Kevin and Kyra often admit that they "got lucky" when it came to finding each other so young. The famous couple share children Travis, born in 1989, and Sosie, born in 1992.

During the pandemic, their son has been staying with them at their home in LA, while Sosie lives nearby.

The celebrity couple have been married for 32 years

Kyra recently opened up about her longstanding marriage and told The Post: “Honestly, we just got lucky, there’s no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent.

Kyra and Kevin are isolating at their home in LA

"And then suddenly I met this person, and it was like well this was it. And I was so young and so dumb, and I can’t believe I was smart enough to do that," she said.

"No one is smart when they’re 21. We’re just really lucky, and it’s not hard."

