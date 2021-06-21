Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon share delight as they welcome new addition to family The Hollywood couple share children Travis and Sosie

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon are often sharing sweet snippets into their lives on social media, and delighted fans on Sunday after revealing that their family had expanded!

The celebrity couple – who are currently staying at their farm in Connecticut – had a surprise on Father's Day when a new addition arrived in the barn.

The Footloose star took to Instagram to share a series of sweet pictures of them with their new pet foal, who they have named Little Ricky.

Kevin explained: "A few months ago we rescued Lucy and her Son Desi Jr. At the time we thought Lucy MIGHT be pregnant.

"Enter Little Ricky. Welcome to the world. Spending my #FathersDay welcoming the newest members of the family with the long-haulers.

"Hoping all of you enjoy the day with the ones you love."

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have welcomed more additions on their farm!

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "How beautiful and adorable! Happy Father's Day!" while another wrote: "Oh my how adorable! Welcome to the world Little Ricky!" A third added: "Aww sweet, I love animals they make you so happy."

Little Ricky isn't the only recent addition to Kyra and Kevin's family farm.

Earlier in the month, Kevin revealed that the pair had welcomed two new goats, who they had named Hocus and Little Man.

The celebrity couple split their time between their various homes in the US

He wrote: "We are welcoming Hocus and Little Man to the family. Hope they like Goat Songs."

Kevin regularly sings in the barn of his farm in a fun Instagram series called Goat Songs, where he is joined by the couple's other pet goats, Macon and Louie.

Macon and Louie were a wedding anniversary gift from Kevin to Kyra, which she claimed she "loved".

Kevin with some of his goats

The couple love animals and also have alpacas and horses on their farm.

They also have a pet dog, who has predominately been staying in New York during the pandemic with a dog sitter.

In a coronavirus pandemic diary for USA Today, Kyra wrote: "My daughter has very generously given us her dog during this time. We have a dog but she's in New York.

Kevin and Kyra with their actress daughter Sosie

"Our dog sitter is with her, we're grateful she's taking care of her. So we have this tiny little 6-pound joy that sleeps with us."

As well as properties in New York and Connecticut, the couple also have a home in Los Angeles, where they have spent a lot of time during the pandemic with their son Travis.

Their daughter Sosie – who is also an actress – lives closeby. Kevin recently gave a tour around the spacious grounds of their Connecticut home during an appearance on Good Morning America.

