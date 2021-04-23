Peter Andre reveals joy following good news for daughter Princess The singer is a doting dad of four

Peter Andre is every inch the proud dad! The 48-year-old has expressed his joy following daughter Princess' amazing school results.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the TV personality uploaded a sweet selfie with his 13-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

WATCH: Peter Andre's kids show off their 'sibling love'

"So proud of this one today," he wrote in the caption. "She worked so hard at school and got some great results. Proud pops. I'll let her tell you when she’s ready. @officialprincess_andre."

Although Peter didn't confirm what results they are, the singer is certainly very chuffed - and couldn't wait to tell his fans.

His followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "Very proud of you Princess." Another remarked: "Beautiful pics and you're an amazing Dad." A third post read: "Congratulations Princess you have one very proud pop."

The post comes shortly after Princess sparked some controversy when her mum posted a picture of her wearing a large amount of makeup, including huge eyelashes, plumped lips and straight hair instead of her natural curls. The post immediately divided fans' opinions.

Peter shared this sweet snap of Princess

However, Peter recently put some of the criticism to rest, as he posted a series of snaps of himself, Princess, and his wife Emily Andre out on a family day at Hampton Court, with Princess looking completely natural.

The singer is a doting father to three other children. He shares Amelia, seven, and Theodore, four, with his wife Emily while Junior, 15, and Princess are from his marriage to ex Katie.

In November, Peter was asked whether he would want to expand his brood - however, baby number five is all down to wife Emily. The father-of-four admitted that while they "discuss things all the time", it's only fair to leave the decision entirely in her hands.

"That is a question for Emily. No matter what us guys think, it's not up to us," he told HELLO!. "She's the one who has to bear the child for nine months…. We discuss things all the time, it'll be down to her in the end."

