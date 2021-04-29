Peter Andre sparks the sweetest fan reaction after sharing rare video of son Theo The celebrity is a doting dad of four

Peter Andre treated fans to an extremely rare video of his youngest son Theo on Thursday.

Dressed in The Greatest Showman-themed attire, the four-year-old was seen eating his porridge whilst unaware that he was being filmed by his dad. He then knocked over the honey with his huge hat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre shares the most adorable rare video of son Theo

"Ah my greatest showman... #greatestshowman," remarked Peter in the caption. In the short clip, Peter could be heard saying: "How's the breakfast, Theo?"

Fans were quick to comment on the cuteness overload, with one writing: "Casual breakfast attire." Another remarked: "They so cute that age they make you laugh." A third post read: "Kept watching this on repeat for ages. Cracks me up."

Peter and his wife Emily live in Surrey with their kids Amelia and Theo, as well as Peter's two children, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, from his previous marriage to Katie Price.

Peter shares two children with wife Emily

The couple have opted to keep their younger children's identities hidden from the public. In a recent YouTube video, the singer was forced to address their privacy once again after a fan enquired about their decision to keep Amelia and Theo "offline" – unlike his eldest two kids.

"Emily's point is that they weren't born into the media," he shared. "No one has ever seen their faces, so she doesn't want anyone to see their faces, so that when they go to school no one can recognise them."

He continued: "Obviously with J and P, from day one we were documenting our lives and they were part of that, so I think that they've always been in the media. I've got to respect Emily for that, she hasn't done it and she says that once you do cross that there's no going back, so I'm like, 'Ok, no problem.'"

