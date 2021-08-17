Kate Garraway remains hopeful husband Derek Draper can attend the NTAs after nomination The GMB star received a nod for her documentary on Derek's COVID battle

Kate Garraway is hoping her husband Derek Draper will be well enough to attend the National Television Awards next month amid his lengthy health battle.

Speaking on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, the journalist revealed that she received a nomination for her emotional documentary, Finding Derek, which follows her family's journey as her husband battled coronavirus.

READ: Kate Garraway reveals the advice her dad gave to husband Derek before marrying her

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway returns to work after husband Derek Draper comes home

"I didn't know until I read the papers this morning. It's wonderful for the production company and for Derek," shared Kate. "I was just looking and the ceremony - is it the 9th September? I was just thinking, wouldn't it be wonderful if Derek was well enough to come. Wouldn't it be wonderful?"

MORE: Kate Garraway says she 'failed' her kids with homeschooling amid husband Derek's health battle

READ: Kate Garraway's 'nightmare flooding disaster' amid husband Derek's recovery revealed

On the logistics of taking Derek, the 54-year-old - who shares children Darcey, 15, and Billy, 12, with her partner - explained: "I was trying to look at the dates and work out the logistics of how that might work.

Finding Derek has been nominated for an NTA

"There are some brilliant people in the category, there's some brilliant documentaries, I don't think for the moment we'll win. But it would be lovely for him to be there."

READ: Kate Garraway reveals Derek Draper is 'unlikely to recover' in worrying update

In March 2020, 54-year-old Derek was admitted to hospital after he contracted coronavirus. He was placed into an induced coma as his blood oxygen levels severely dropped. After 12 months in hospital, Derek has returned home and is receiving round-the-clock care.

Kate's husband Derek spent one year in hospital

Finding Derek explored her husband's illness and its effect on their two children. One scene saw the mother-of-two recall being told by Derek's doctors that he was the most seriously ill person they had seen with COVID who remained alive.

The former lobbyist is considered to be the longest surviving COVID-19 patient in the country.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.