Kevin Clifton melts hearts as he enjoys 'lovely' reunion

Kevin Clifton has melted fans' hearts as he enjoyed a "lovely" reunion with one of his former Strictly Come Dancing partners, comedian Susan Calman.

Susan and Kevin danced together on the show's fifteenth series, and the 46-year-old's infectious joy made the pairing a fan favourite.

On Friday, Kevin shared a picture of the pair reunited in Blackpool ahead of an edition of Susan's Channel 5 show Grand Week by the Sea.

The former Strictly professional wrote: "Was so lovely hanging out with one of my favourite people in one of my favourite places… Blackpool!"

The pair stood shoulder to shoulder in the image, with Kevin wrapping his arm around his former dance partner.

Both of them rocked a smart-causal look, with Kevin's ensemble consisting of a black jacket over a white shirt, as well as some black chinos and white trainers.

Susan styled out some black cuffed jeans as well as an orange floral shirt with matching trainers.

The pair reunited in Blackpool

Fans' hearts melted at the sweet reunion, and many also lavished Susan with praise for her "brilliant" series.

One wrote: "Aw you two were brilliant on Strictly. Also loving this series. Lovely to see you're still great mates."

Another added: "Aww one of my favourite couples on strictly, awesome," while a third posted: "Looking forward to watching this Kevin it's good to see that you are both good friends."

Many of the people who commented on the picture added a heart emoji at the end, showing their joy.

During their time on Strictly, Kevin and Susan managed to make it to the coveted Blackpool special, which is performed in the Blackpool Tower.

Kevin and Susan were a fan favourite couple

During the series, they made a pact to get matching tattoos if they made it to the special. Susan got "I Love Grimsby" tattooed on her foot, a reference to Kevin's home town.

And Kevin eventually followed through on his side of the bargain, getting "I Love Glasgow" tattooed on his foot live on This Morning.

"Well, Susan Calman said live on air on Strictly – because we didn't think we were going to make it as far as Blackpool at the time – she said, 'If we make it to Blackpool, then I'm going to get a tattoo saying 'I love Grimsby' on my foot'," he confessed on the show.

"I foolishly said, 'Well, if you do that, I'll get 'I love Glasgow' as a tattoo'. We made this pact. But Susan was so brilliant and everyone loved her that we made it to Blackpool!"

