Kevin Clifton supported by Stacey Dooley as he previews exciting return The star left Strictly Come Dancing last year

Kevin Clifton took to social media on Sunday to announce that he would be returning to a role he's well-known for.

The dancer, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing for seven series before leaving last year, has been thrilling fans with his performance in Singin' in the Rain at Sadler's Wells.

But he's already looking ahead to next year, as he revealed on Instagram.

Sharing a promotional image for Burn the Floor 2022, Kevin announced that his much-loved stage show will return to theatres next year.

He captioned the post: "The most influential ballroom and Latin show of all time is back! @burnthefloorofficial," adding three flame emojis.

His girlfriend Stacey Dooley was among the first to respond, posting a heart and flame emoji in the comments section.

The 38-year-old's fans also rushed to congratulate him. One wrote: "We are soooooo ready to Burn the Floor."

Kevin delighted fans by sharing his news to Instagram

Others added: "Yesssss," "Finally… I'll be there," and: "Can’t wait!" Stacey and Kevin met in 2018, when they danced to victory on Strictly.

They now share a home in London which they have been renovating during the pandemic.

While they seem to be as loved-up as ever, however, Kevin revealed earlier in the week that there is an unusual source of conflict between them – his footwear!

On Wednesday, the Grimsby native shared a video that showed him raising his eyebrows and pouting his lips before panning the camera down to reveal his post-show outfit: a grey bathrobe and matching Crocs.

The star and girlfriend Stacey were paired on Strictly in 2018

When one of Kevin's followers approvingly wrote: "All about the Crocs," he replied: "I mean I hate them but @sjdooley seems convinced they are fashionable now [shrug emoji]."

The star's fans couldn't agree on whether they were on Stacey's side or Kevin's, with one writing: "The crocs are a strong no," and another simply adding:

"Crocs??" "They are back in mate! Promise ya," another follower assured the dancer, however.

