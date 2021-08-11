Kevin Clifton divides fans as he shares unusual disagreement with Stacey Dooley The Strictly Come Dancing star has a new look!

Kevin Clifton is having the time of his life at the moment after landing a dream role as Cosmo in Sadler's Wells' stage adaptation of the iconic movie musical Singin' in the Rain.

Behind the scenes, he seems to be having just as much fun, and on Wednesday he teased fans by sharing an unexpected backstage look – one he revealed had been a (light-hearted) source of conflict with his former Strictly partner and girlfriend, Stacey Dooley.

In a short video, the star looked at the camera, raising his eyebrows and pouting his lips before panning the camera down to reveal his choice of post-show outfit.

Kevin wore a grey bathrobe with matching Crocs, although he didn't look convinced about whether he liked the notoriously comfy footwear or not.

He captioned the clip: "After @intherainsocial coming out of the rain we all put on dressing gowns and crocs! @sadlers_wells."

Kevin is starring in Singin' in the Rain at Sadler's Wells

When one of Kevin's followers approvingly wrote: "All about the crocs," he replied: "I mean I hate them but @sjdooley seems convinced they are fashionable now [shrug emoji]."

The star's fans couldn't agree on whether they were on Stacey's side or Kevin's, with one writing: "The crocs are a strong no," and another simply adding: "Crocs??"

"They are back in mate! Promise ya," another follower assured the Grimsby native, while someone who had been to see Kevin in the show gave their opinion of both the star's performing chops and his sense of style.

The star met girlfriend Stacey Dooley on Strictly in 2018

They wrote: "Dressing gowns and crocs are so fetch! I saw the show on Saturday. It was just magnificent and pretty emotional [heart emojis]… you were outstanding."

The dancer, who won Strictly with Stacey back in 2018, announced he was leaving the show last March after seven years.

He's since been in high demand, with numerous credits to his name.

