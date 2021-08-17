Lisa Rinna has been having the time of her life vacationing in the Hamptons, relaxing with several of her friends and also her daughter, Delilah Belle.

Her latest picture from her trip, however, caused fans to do a double take as they spotted another familiar Hamptons-bound face.

Lisa posted a photograph on her Instagram from a night out, which featured her friends and daughter at a restaurant.

And with them were TV power couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who had also been enjoying a Hamptons trip till very recently.

"'Twas a night to remember," Lisa captioned the amazing picture, and fans were pretty excited to see their favorite ladies from TV hanging out together.

Lisa enjoyed a night out on her vacation with friend Kelly Ripa

One commented, "I love everything about this picture," with another writing, "Too much beauty at one table," and a third adding, "Awesome picture!! Two of the most beautiful women in the World."

Kelly, for her part, commented on the picture with, "Please come back. Please," and a crying face emoji.

Lisa and Kelly have been friends for a long time now, ever since they first connected during their days as soap opera actresses on Days Of Our Lives and All My Children respectively.

In fact, Lisa even revealed on an episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she'd been tapped for the Live! co-hosting gig alongside Regis Philbin when Kathie Lee Gifford stepped down.

Kelly and Lisa have been friends for quite a while now

"I have quite a history with Live! Regis actually told me it was between me and Kelly," she said on the show. But the friendship between the two has remained as strong as ever.

In fact, fans will get to see even more of that materialize on screens, because Lisa was revealed to be a guest on Live with Kelly and Ryan for Thursday's episode, now that Kelly herself is back to take her seat next to co-host Ryan Seacrest.

