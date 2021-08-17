Kelly Ripa proudly shares baby photo to mark special celebration after return to Live The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is married to Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa has an incredible job where she gets to meet famous faces on a daily basis.

MORE: Kelly Ripa returns with a bang to Live with Kelly and Ryan

And as a result, she's got an impressive photo album that she's built up over the years, and one picture in particular stands out.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared a sweet photo of herself with a then baby Joaquin, who was being held by none other than Madonna.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's video of Mark Consuelos will melt your heart

The photo was posted to mark the Queen of Pop's birthday, and Kelly shared a sweet message alongside the snapshot.

MORE: When is Kelly Ripa returning to Live after family vacation?

MORE: Where is Kelly Ripa's son? All the details

She wrote: "@madonna and child. Happy birthday M. Guys, to be clear, it's not Joaquin's birthday, it's @madonna's. (18 years ago)."

Kelly Ripa shared an incredible photo of a baby Joaquin being held by Madonna

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "This is so iconic," while another wrote: "If this isn't the coolest picture of the year, I don't know what is." A third added: "This is so awesome!"

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside sprawling vacation home in The Hamptons

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in candid photo taken by Mark Consuelos

The former All My Children star has returned to Live this week after several weeks off.

Kelly enjoyed spending quality time with her husband Mark Consuelos and her children at her family's home in The Hamptons, while Ryan Seacrest hosted the ABC daytime show alongside a number of stand-ins, including Ali Wentworth and Tamron Hall.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three children

The summer break was especially special for Kelly and her family, as it was the last period of time that they would be together before Joaquin heads off to another state to study.

MORE: Kelly Ripa prepares for bittersweet end of an era in her family

READ: Kelly Ripa's replacement revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Unlike his older siblings Michael, 24, and Lola, 20, who both studied in New York, Joaquin is going off to the University of Michigan, where he has a place on their wrestling programme.

Kelly's son Joaquin is heading to Michigan in September

With the baby of the family flying the nest, Kelly and Mark will no doubt find it strange, but during a recent appearance on Live, their son Michael told viewers that he was adamant that his mom would be just fine with the upcoming change.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael makes revelation about famous family in rare interview

WATCH: Kelly Ripa addresses bizarre rumours during family vacation in video with Mark Consuelos

The former Hope and Faith actress asked her son: "Do you think dad and I will be able to handle it when you kids are out of the house?"

Michael responded with: "She's already adopted a dog, you've been preparing for an empty nest, I think you'll be fine."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.