Kelly Ripa reveals proud mom moment during time away from Live The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with Riverdale star Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is married to actor Mark Consuelos and the pair met on the set of All My Children – which was where they both got their big acting break.

So it comes as no surprise that the apple didn't fall far from the tree when it came to their children's future careers.

Their firstborn, Michael Consuelos, has been showcasing his own acting talents in the latest series of Riverdale, and Kelly couldn't be prouder.

The 24-year-old plays a younger version of his dad's character Hiram on the hit show, and Kelly shared a black-and-white headshot of her son alongside one of Mark on social media on Wednesday, alongside a proud message to mark the countdown to the new series.

She wrote: "A Riverdale Returns Reminder. All new starting tonight on @thecwriverdale 8/7 central. One week until the return of young Hiram. The likeness is uncanny. #riverdale #hiramlodge Photo credit: @nathanjohnsonny."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Mark's mini-me!" while another wrote: "Mark's clone!" A third joked: "Definitely not the milkman's kid!"

Kelly Ripa revealed her pride for son Michael with a rare photo of him ahead of his Riverdale role

Michael graduated from New York University in 2020 and is showing a keen interest in the acting profession. He recently appeared on his mom's chat show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, to talk about his role.

Michael also recently updated his social media followers with photos from the set of Riverdale. He had to spend time away from his mum, dad, sister, Lola, 20, and brother, Joaquin, 18, while filming in Canada and quarantining, too.

Kelly is a doting mom to children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Mark took time out from his loved ones to shoot scenes for the CW series, but it's been far from a hardship for Michael to work with his father.

"Acting opposite my dad was such a surreal experience," he told People. "But we both had the BEST time.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos met on the set of All My Children

"Working on Riverdale was a bucket list moment for me. I immediately felt welcomed by the amazing cast and crew and am grateful for this wonderful opportunity to continue to learn and grow as an actor."

While Michael is enjoying acting, his sister Lola has a keen interest in music and performing, while the youngest, Joaquin, is enrolled on the University of Michigan's wrestling programme.

