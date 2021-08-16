Kelly Ripa is back on Live with Kelly and Ryan Welcome back!

Kelly Ripa fans now have a reason to celebrate, as she's finally made her way back to ABC's screens for Live with Kelly and Ryan.

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes quirky beauty confession alongside gorgeous red carpet photo

The TV personality returned for Monday's episode of Live but kept her comeback quite incognito, making no real mention of it on the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's heartwarming video with Mark Consuelos

Kelly and Ryan instantly dove into their topics of the day, talking about August 16 being National Rum Day, as well as long-time ABC figurehead Art Moore's birthday.

The two also interviewed Andra Day and Jenny McCarthy on the week's first episode of the show.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals proud mom moment during time away from Live

Kelly's return to her seat on Live comes after a beautiful family vacation she took to the Hamptons with her husband Mark Consuelos, kids, and even pets.

Kelly returned to rejoin Ryan after three weeks away

The entire Consuelos clan lived it up at their family home, from which Kelly shared several heartwarming and hilarious moments.

In her absence, various guest hosts filled in for her beside Ryan, including Ali Wentworth, Tamron Hall, and Sisanie.

MORE: Kelly Ripa celebrates special occasion with unforgettable photos during time off Live

MORE: Where is Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son? all the details

Kelly and her family have been spending more time together before youngest son Joaquin leaves home to join university in Michigan.

Meanwhile, their oldest, Michael, was noticeably absent from many of those moments because he was in Canada filming for his scenes in Riverdale, where he's making guest appearances playing a younger version of his father's character.

The family spent some quality time together before they all went their separate ways

But someone Kelly has taken the time to really bond with on vacation was her dog Lena, who she is extremely attached to. She shared an adorable series of clips on her Instagram Stories which featured her husband cuddling and playing with Lena.

She wrote on the clips, "@instasuelos loves Lena," and "Lena loves @instasuelos," with the Aretha Franklin song I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You) playing in the background.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.