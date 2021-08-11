Kelly Ripa's video from family vacation with Mark Consuelos will melt your heart Petition for more dogs in this world, please

Kelly Ripa has certainly been having the best time while on a family vacation, resting it up in style at her lush home in the Hamptons.

While on break from Live with Kelly and Ryan, the star has been making precious memories with her family, and she shared another one of those with her fans.

Kelly shared an adorable series of clips on her Instagram Stories which featured her husband Mark Consuelos cuddling and playing with their dog, Lena.

She wrote on the clips, "@instasuelos loves Lena," and "Lena loves @instasuelos," with the Aretha Franklin song I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You) playing in the background.

There's certainly something very heartwarming about a man and his dog, and Kelly really knew that when she shared the 'aww'-worthy videos.

Kelly and Mark certainly know how to have fun on social media beyond family clips

Kelly spoke more about the close relationship she shares with her dog when her son, Michael, made an appearance on her show.

They opened up about their family dynamics, with Kelly asking, "Do you think dad and I will be able to handle it when you kids are out of the house?"

Michael responded with, "She's already adopted a dog, you've been preparing for an empty nest, I think you'll be fine."

"My mom paces around the house holding Lena like a Bond villain," he hilariously added, which Kelly agreed to, saying, "There is something so wrong about my relationship with that dog."

Michael opened up about how attached his mother is to Lena

"I love my kids, and I am very attached to them. But Lena and I are codependent, I'd let her eat the food out of my mouth."

Cute dog videos aside, the entire Consuelos clan has been having a magical time at their vacation home, spending some time together before they eventually split up and get back to their lives.

While Kelly has been on break, Ryan has been holding down the fort on Live with a number of guest hosts, ranging from Tamron Hall to Ali Wentworth.

