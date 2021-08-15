Lisa Rinna has fans feeling the heat with her poolside swimsuit snap Fun in the sun, fun in the pool

Lisa Rinna has been making the absolute best of the rise in temperatures, as she took to the pool to promote something extra special.

The television icon shared a picture to her Instagram of herself in a high-cut one-piece white swimsuit showing off her memorable legs.

WATCH: Lisa Rinna dances in leopard-print leggings

She wore a hat and lounged for the photo on top of a pool floatie which was, funnily enough, shaped like Lisa's lips, a product from her Rinna Beauty line.

"My first @rinnabeauty float moment. You can order your very own Rinna Beauty float at RINNABEAUTY.COM," she wrote in the caption.

Several of her fans wanted one of the floats for themselves, with one commenting, "Oh I NEED THAT FLOAT FOR IN OUR POOL," and another saying, "Gimmie gimmie….I want!"

Lisa, her legs, and her pool float made some new fans with her picture

However, it wasn't just the float that people noticed, with Christine Quinn commenting, "Beautiful! And perfect dancer toes!!!" The Rinna Beauty IG page wrote, "Looking fabulous," and many others dropped lip emojis in the comments as well.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is currently vacationing in the Hamptons with her family, even meeting up with fellow Hamptons relaxer Kelly Ripa at one point.

But more dedicated Lisa fans will notice that her swimsuit is one she's taken a particular liking to, as she wore the same, or a similar, one on her birthday.

Lisa took the internet by storm when she shared a picture wearing the revealing number to ring in her 58th birthday, completing it with just a pair of Tom Ford sunglasses.

The star wore the white swimsuit for her 58th birthday selfie

"This is 58," she wrote in the caption with a series of celebratory emojis.

Her fans and followers wholeheartedly agreed, leaving comments that marvelled at how she managed to look so young and fit. "58 looks great on you," one fan wrote, while another said, "You sure you're not 38?!?!"

