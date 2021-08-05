Lisa Rinna has fans going wild with OG hair throwback Oh Billie Reed, how we've missed you

Lisa Rinna really just gave her huge fanbase something to gush over with her newest photo where she threw it way back.

SEE: Lisa Rinna shakes things up in skintight catsuit

Having kept her followers on their toes with gorgeous blonde locks, bright pink 'dos, and sleek black wigs, the television icon took it back to her most iconic hair moment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Rinna's brunette avatar and skintight catsuit

Lisa shared a throwback picture on her Instagram showing off her classic hairstyle that she'd become popular in, side-swept bangs in the front with a longer do in the back.

The style was one the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star rocked for a majority of her run on the hit soap Days of Our Lives, where she played Billie Reed.

MORE: Lisa Rinna's leggy display leaves fans in splits

"For the people who are missing my iconic hairstyle. Here you go," she wrote in the caption, with a heart and a fire emoji. And the comments section was certainly set alight.

Lisa brought her iconic hairstyle back to her social media feed

Fans went completely bananas over the look and professed their love and nostalgia for it, with many claiming how they'd tried the hairstyle themselves just because Lisa did it.

"Loved it then, love it now!! FABULOUS hair," one adoring follower wrote, with another saying, "You don't know how many times I've been to the hairdresser with this pic," and a third adding, "I still think this is the cutest hairstyle and only you can pull it off!"

MORE: Lisa Rinna's high-cut birthday swimsuit sets social media on fire

READ: Lisa Rinna's terrifying near-fatal family tragedy

For lovers of Lisa's hairstyle, though, they might be able to see it much sooner than they thought, given that she'll be returning to play Billie in a spin-off of Days called Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

Billie Reed is not playing this time around

The actress recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at the return of her iconic character, wearing a crisp black pantsuit and aiming a gun.

"BILLIE REED. BEYOND SALEM," she wrote in the caption and really got fans excited about the upcoming spin-off on Peacock TV.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.