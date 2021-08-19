Sharnaz Shahid
Michelle Keegan has sparked a sweet fan reaction with rare pictures of her mum. Take a look here...
Michelle Keegan has taken to social media to celebrate the most important lady in her life - her mum, Jacqueline. Sharing a series of rare throwback mother-daughter snaps, the actress wished her mum the very best on her 60th milestone with a heartwarming tribute.
"What a woman! My mum, my best friend & hands down THE funniest human on the planet & I know many would agree. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @jackieannethornton love you so much," she remarked.
One of the pictures showed Michelle looking sensational in a plunging bikini, teamed with white harem pants whilst posing with her mum on a sea-front terrace. Another saw the pair enjoy a lovely day out near St Paul's Cathedral in London.
Michelle's sister-in-law Jess Wright was quick to comment, writing: "She's the best love her, happy 60th Jackie." Her mum Carol added: "Happy birthday @jackieannethornton your one of a kind, love ya. Hope to see you soon."
One fan said: "You're Mam is gorgeous, she's like a model." Another post read: "Mums are the best, cherish them. Happy Birthday to your mum x." A third fan wrote: "Beautiful ladies."
Just last week, the actress had an impromptu night out with her makeup artist and gorgeous mum Jackie. Taking to Instagram, Michelle initially shared a snap of her in a taxi, wearing a gorgeous crinkle-cut two-piece from her range with Very.
Michelle shared a series of snaps with her mum
The sweet post comes shortly after husband Mark Wright opened up about their marriage. He told The Sun: "I'm extremely proud. I feel very lucky. The one thing I'll say I'm not arrogant or confident about any kind of talent because I can’t sing to save my life.
"I can't act; like my wife's a born actress and is incredible at what she does. I can't do that."
The couple have been married since 2015. They tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds followed by a wedding reception in the grounds of Hengrave Hall in Suffolk – which was exclusively covered by HELLO!.
