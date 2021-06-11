Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright look loved-up in rare 'couple goals' photo The couple have been married since 2015

Although their holiday to Portugal was drastically cut short, there were plenty of beautiful photo opportunities for Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright during their brief stay.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday ahead of his Sky Sports Euro coverage debut, the former TOWIE star couldn't resist the urge to share a beautiful picture with his wife.

"Amber cut it short but it was very sweet. [Portugal] until next time @marias_algarve," he remarked in the caption.

In the snap, both Mark and Michelle were sun-kissed - and looked very much in love! The couple rarely share pictures of each other on social media, so this latest post was a welcome surprise.

"Best looking couple," said one follower, while another commented: "Couple goals right there." A third post read: "Such a natural beaut picture, thank you for sharing as holidays are off for this destination and very envious."

During the mini-trip, the TV stars were joined by Mark's family. The vacation was no doubt a welcome treat for Mark and Michelle, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on 24 May.

Mark posted this sweet snap with Michelle

The couple were married in a beautiful ceremony at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds followed by a wedding reception in the grounds of Hengrave Hall in Suffolk.

"6 years just like that!! Feels brand new every day. Happy anniversary Treac. I Love you," Mark, 34, wrote alongside some cute couple snaps.

His dad replied, "I think he may push the boat out tonight Michelle happy ever anniversary to you both have a great night x." Meanwhile, mum Carol said: "Happy anniversary you two beauts X."

