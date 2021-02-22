Michelle Keegan shares never-before-seen throwback photos of unbelievably dreamy trip The actress filmed Who Do You Think You Are? in 2018

Michelle Keegan took a trip down memory lane recently, sharing a series of never-before-seen throwback pictures from her holiday in Genoa, Italy.

The 33-year-old, who posted the beautiful snaps on Instagram over the weekend, was reminiscing about her time filming Who Do You Think You Are? which aired in 2018.

From pictures of the glistening blue sea to drinking coffee, the memories there certainly hold a special in Michelle's heart.

"My favourite trip of all time. When I filmed Who Do You Think You Are? and I walked in the footsteps of my ancestors. So special. Genoa, Italy," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Italy is a fantastic country to visit the food is delicious and I am sure you would have a great time when you next visit!" Another said: "Great pictures to fit a lovely memory." A third post read: "Beautiful pictures and stunning location, can't wait until we can travel back to Italy."

Michelle shared these lovely snaps

At the time when the episode aired, the Our Girl star discovered that her ancestor Giacomo Parodi hailed from Italy. Giacomo moved from Genoa to Gibraltar in the eighteenth century; Michelle paid an "emotional" visit to the church in Genoa where he was baptised.

"I presumed we had come from Spain to Gibraltar so to find out we were from Italy was a shock – but a nice one!" she told What's On TV, adding: "When I was younger, because of my olive skin, people said, 'Where are you from?' and now I know I've got Italian heritage."

