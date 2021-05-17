Mark Wright had fans in hysterics on Sunday when he shared a previously unseen photo from his stag do.

The Heart radio presenter married Michelle Keegan back in 2015 – and prior to their wedding ceremony, Mark jetted to Las Vegas with a close group of family and friends.

At the weekend, Mark chose to share a candid snapshot showing him and his granddad fast asleep in the sun. He explained: "That time when @vegas got a bit too much for me and Grandad Eddie…. 3 days in to my stag do @wetrepublic pool party!!

"This was the day after my grandad became the first ever man to drink a cup of English tea in @omnianightclub Vegas whilst @calvinharris was performing!! Somehow he convinced the waitress at 2:30am to source him one. A moment we will never forget!!"

Mark shared a funny snapshot taken on his stag do

Mark, 34, and Michelle, 33, are set to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on 24 May. The couple were married in a beautiful ceremony at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds followed by a wedding reception in the grounds of Hengrave Hall in Suffolk.

Just last year, Mark admitted that there had been a last-minute drama on the day of the wedding – but fortunately he managed to keep it a secret from his bride.

Michelle and Mark were married in May 2015

Speaking on his radio show, Mark revealed that Michelle's father lost his suit trousers just 30 minutes before he was due to walk her down the aisle.

"On the wedding day right, my father-in-law is panicking about his speech. All I wanted was things to go smoothly for him. To make matters worse, Michelle’s step-father’s there as well, we’re getting on our suits, looking slick as you come, black tie, tuxedo," Mark explained.

The couple are set to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary

"But I look around and my father-in-law Mike is sat there in just a shirt, bow tie and rainbow coloured boxers. They were horrendous by the way, Mike, if you’ve got them, please throw them away right now."

Fortunately, Mike found his trousers in time for the ceremony, and it all went ahead without any further problems. The couple shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine, and said at the time: "It was the day our dreams came true."

