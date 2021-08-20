BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker clarifies mystery absence with gorgeous family holiday photos The BBC journalist has been enjoying time with his wife and children

Ahead of his busy Strictly Come Dancing schedule, Dan Walker has taken some time away from our TV screens in order to spend time with his wife Sarah and their three children.

It comes shortly after he presented at the Tokyo Olympics. Although viewers were expecting to see the broadcaster back on the BBC Breakfast sofa, the doting family man took his kids on a staycation to York before travelling to Sutton Coldfield.

Sharing a series of photos from their stay at the idyllic Belfry Hotel & Resort, Dan revealed they spent their time exploring, playing crazy golf and going to the Ironbridge Gorge Museum.

"We've had a lovely few days away at @thebelfryhotelandresort," he wrote in the caption. "Amazing place, great food, excellent facilities, staff were incredibly helpful, brilliant for golf, the kids loved it and the poached eggs at breakfast were top class."

He added: "We also visited #BlistsHill Victorian Town & @ironbridgemuseum which was a great day out. Anyone been?

"The only downside was that Mrs W beat me at crazy golf after I had a few issues with the bush in the pictures. Looking forward to going back. P.S. not an ad or paid for promotion. We just had a nice time."

Dan shared a series of family holiday snaps with fans

His absence left viewers questioning his whereabouts as co-host Louise Minchin continued to front the breakfast show with other presenters. Responding to one fan, Dan explained: "Back soon. Just spending some time with the family."

The dad-of-three is now gearing up to take part in Strictly. In a statement released following the announcement, the broadcaster spoke about his reasons for signing up to the BBC show.

"I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding!" he admitted. "My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it's time to embrace the sequins."

