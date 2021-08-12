BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker shares sweet snapshot of family staycation after Strictly news The BBC journalist has waltzed his way into Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Following the news he has joined this year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker is making the most of precious family time by enjoying a mini staycation in York.

Sharing two pictures from their summer holiday, including an image of York Minster, the 44-year-old wrote: "Cracking day out with the family this week."

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker makes intimate quip about wife Sarah

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin reveals shock as Dan Walker takes on Strictly

The outing is no doubt a welcome treat for Dan, who recently completed his coverage of the Olympics alongside Sam Quek. He even took a break from presenting BBC Breakfast as the show returned to its regular format this week, with Louise Minchin and John Kay taking the helm.

MORE: Piers Morgan and Dan Walker put rivalry aside for unexpected photo

READ: Dan Walker jokes about having a 'marital tiff' with Louise Minchin after TV blunder

Dan has been married to his wife Sarah since 2001. They are now parents to three young children; son Joe, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica. The couple tied the knot after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

Dan spent the week with his family in York

Despite being one of the main hosts on BBC Breakfast, the dad-of-three regularly presents Match of the Day and The NFL Show.

Earlier this year, Dan stepped down from his position on Football Focus after 12 years - he will now be gearing up to take part in Strictly.

The BBC Breakfast host shared pictures from his trip

In a statement released following the announcement, the broadcaster spoke about his reasons for signing up to the BBC show. "I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding!" he admitted.

"My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it's time to embrace the sequins."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.