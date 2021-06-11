Piers Morgan and Dan Walker put rivalry aside for unexpected photo - and fans react The two broadcasters are known for their Twitter spats

Piers Morgan and Dan Walker have proved there is no bad blood between the pair by posing together for an unexpected picture during a round of golf at Wentworth Club.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, BBC Breakfast host Dan shared a series of posts of their surprise encounter on his day off - much to the amusement of his followers.

"Can't believe it... turn up at Wentworth and guess who is in the group in front???? Yep... @piersmorgan [leaghing emojis]," remarked the BBC favourite.

Poking fun of Piers failing to hit his target, Dan added: "And... crucially... he delivered the goods #Shanksville." He was also heard laughing in the background, and remarked: "Thank you."

Piers later shared the same image, and teased: "Planning our new show... 'Good Morning BBC Breakfast Britain' #DreamTeam #Wentworth."

Fans went into overdrive, with one saying: "That 'thank yooouuu' has just made my morning!" Another commented: "I just nearly choked on my cup of Yorkshire just then!!!!" A third post read: "I love you both great men."

Piers and Dan posed for a selfie - and fans went into overdrive

During Piers' tenure at Good Morning Britain, the two broadcasters have often enjoyed social media spats - regularly spurring each other on.

After Dan's co-host Louise Minchin confirmed her departure earlier this week, Piers wasted no time in taunting his "rival" Dan, who had likened the news to a "break up".

The BBC journalist tweeted his sadness and said: "This feels like a break-up. What am I going to do without Louise? Thank you for all the lovely messages after an emotional morning on #BBCBreakfast. I'm sure Louise will get to read them all later. My life will be poorer without her on the sofa. She's the best."

Piers decided to leave GMB with immediate effect back in March

Upon seeing Dan's emotional tweet, the former GMB star joked that he would be joining him on the famous red sofa. "Stop blubbing Dan - I start Monday," he remarked. "BBC wanted the guy who beat you in the ratings, and the first same-sex male breakfast presenting team to appease the wokies."

Poking fun at his GMB exit, Dan hit back with: "No thanks… wouldn't want you storming off if Carol [Kirkwood] asked you something awkward. #TearsForPiers."

Piers then wished Louise good luck, saying: "Great innings Louise - you're a class act. Enjoy those lie-ins!" In response, Louise replied: "Thank you, much appreciated."

