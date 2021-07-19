BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker was recently put on the spot after he opened up about his early morning wake-up call. Appearing on Claudia Winkleman's show on Radio 2, the 44-year-old was asked about how his wife Sarah deals with his super early alarms.

Admitting he sets his alarm for 3.03am exactly, Dan said: "Yes but 3am feels a bit too early. I put my alarm on - it can't be an even number - but it used to be 3.11am. Now it goes off at 3.03am because 3.04am seems too late."

Asked if he has ever slept through his alarm, the TV host revealed that he has but not when he was at home. "It happened once," he added. "Never at home where I've got four alarms. I've never reached alarm number four.

"When I was doing a show away I was staying in a hotel and Louise [Minchin] called me up at 5.05am and said, 'Shouldn't you be here?'"

Claudia then shared her appreciation for Dan's wife and her resilience in dealing with four early alarms. "I love how understanding your wife is to have four alarms I imagine all around the room," she joked.

Dan shares three children with wife Sarah

However, Dan was quick to make a cheeky jibe as he remarked: "[My wife] she sleeps like a horse. So she's fine… I don't know how horses sleep but you know what I mean."

The broadcaster has been married to his wife Sarah since 2001. They are now parents to three young children; son Joe, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica.

The couple tied the knot after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

