Avril Lavigne is radiant as she announces long-awaited news – fans react The My Happy Ending singer called into BBC Radio 1

Avril Lavigne sent her fans into a tailspin after she announced some long-awaited news on Thursday.

The singer called into Yungblud's show on BBC Radio 1 to announced that after years of waiting, fans will finally be able to hear new music from her in just a few months!

Looking radiant in the clip as she sat in her car in the sunshine, Avril said: "I've been trying to enjoy the summer. I just bought some skateboards the other day with [boyfriend Mod Sun].

"And probably in like a month or two, I'm finally releasing new music!"

Fans echoed Avril's sentiment, with many commenting "Finally" and "Can't wait" in the post's comment section. Others left hundreds of red hearts and praying hands emojis.

Avril has certainly been enjoying her summer when she hasn't been working in the studio.

Last week, she shared a series of moments from when she took a trip to the beach that left us all wanting a day in the water.

Avril has been enjoying her summer at the beach with boyfriend Mod Sun

Avril posted a clip on her Instagram Story of her strolling along the sand during sunset, with the water cascading behind her. And earlier this month, Avril and Mod celebrated their anniversary with a romantic picnic.

While the couple didn't reveal how long of a relationship their anniversary marked, rumours about the duo started to swirl around February of this year.

The two first came together when they collaborated on the song Flames from his last album, which became one of his most successful singles and was Avril's first release of the year.

Avril's last album, Head Above Water, was released in 2019 so it's not surprising fans are eager to hear new material from the star.

