Avril Lavigne is 'ageless' in poolside bikini photos She's soaking up the last rays

Avril Lavigne has cemented herself as one of the greatest pop-punk superstars in the world, and having turned 38 today on 27 September, she looks just as memorably distinct and incredible as when she first started out.

The singer's fans have continued to bring up her ageless looks in her recent photographs, and one set in particular from back in August of 2021 got them majorly talking.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne shows off her skateboarding skills

Avril shared a series of photos on her Instagram from a shoot she conducted right beside her pool in her amazing waterside Malibu home.

She showed off her incredible figure in a bright green string two-piece set that featured delicately strategic cut-outs on each cup.

The pictures featured her splashing beside the pool and playing with her hair for the camera with a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses, her signature black eyeliner, and piercing blue eyes.

"Summer in Malibu," she simply captioned the shots, with a sparkling heart and surfer emoji to accentuate the mood.

Avril's sensational bikini put her physique and tattoos on full display

Fans went wild over the pictures and loved seeing their favorite pop-punk icon in relatively new fashion and out of her usual casual black.

Several dropped hearts and flames in the comments, with one fan writing, "YAAAS QUEEN," and another agreeing, with, "SOOO PRETTYYY," as many deemed her "ageless" as well.

A third follower said, "Avril Lavigne you are the most perfect woman in this world," and yet another added, "You're the only reason to spend the summers in Malibu." High praise indeed.

The Let Me Go singer gave fans a peek at a similar bikini she wore for a day out on the beach earlier that week with her now-fiancé, Mod Sun.

The singer wore a similar red bikini for a day out with her boyfriend

While this combo was in red, it featured the same cut-outs the green one did. She paired it with denim shorts as she and Mod went shopping for matching skateboards.

The pictures eventually made their way to a post on Avril's feed as well, where she just captioned them with "his and hers……" followed by a skateboard and some heart emojis.

