Al Roker rang in his 67th birthday on Friday and shared the most heartfelt words for his family. Taking to Instagram, the TV star posted several photos with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and his children.

He wrote: "When people ask me what I want for my birthday, I actually already have the gifts that keep giving: @debrobertsabc @ouichefroker @cleilapatra and @nick.roker155. They guarantee the happiest of. Birthdays. I love you."

Al - who shares Nick and Leila with Deborah and his oldest daughter, Courtney, with his first wife - was met with a plethora of well-wishes from fans who commented: "Beautiful family. Happy Birthday Al," and, "so sweet," while his beloved better half also chimed in.

"Love you beyond measure dear Albie," she wrote, along with a heart emoji. His family album showed a series of happy family photos which no doubt brought back many amazing memories.

Al recently surprised fans when he revealed he had been reunited with his youngest daughter who lives in France. The father-daughter duo were able to work together in Tokyo where they reported at the Olympics.

Al shared some very happy family photos with his fans

He posted a photo with her and a bittersweet message which read: "While he was ecstatic that his journalist offspring was able to be there alongside him, Al admitted that waving her off again would be no easy feat.

"The hardest part about leaving the @tokyo2020 @olympics is saying goodbye for now to @cleilapatra who is killing it working for @nbcsports here in #tokyo."

Al celebrated his 67th birthday

His co-star, Savannah Guthrie, was quick to chime in and wrote: "Loved seeing lovely and amazing @cleilapatra," and Deborah added a string of heart emojis.

Others commented: "Safe travels Al. Thanks for the week," and, "Beautiful family, beautiful daughter. Like dad and mom, like daughters and son."

