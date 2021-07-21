Al Roker left speechless in rare video featuring newly-married daughter Courtney The Today star is a doting father to children Courtney, Leila and Nick

Al Roker is a devoted family man and loves nothing more than spending time his wife Deborah Roberts and his children.

And this week, the Today star enjoyed spending some quality time with his firstborn, Courtney, and her husband Wes.

What's more, the TV weatherman left fans speechless with a mouth-watering video taken during their dinner out.

VIDEO: Al Roker announces exciting news live on Today

Al went to Fresco by Scotto in Manhattan, and was left drooling as his food was presented to him. "Could barely post due to the #foodcoma thanks to @anthonyscottojr and the folks at @frescobyscotto as we had dinner and dessert with @ouichefroker and @djweslaga," he wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the footage, with one writing: "I went into a semi-coma just watching this! Looks delicious," while another wrote: "Oh my sweet god!" A third simply added: "Wow!"

Today's Al Roker enjoyed an incredible meal out with his daughter and son-in-law

Fresco by Scotto is a firm favourite among stars in New York City and the Scotto family – who have been running the restaurant since 1993 – often appear on Today and Live with Kelly and Ryan, where they demonstrate cooking segments.

The restaurant is also much-loved by Al's entire family, with his wife Deborah recently sharing photos from there too during a date night with her husband. Al no doubt enjoyed catching up with his daughter and son-in-law, who tied the knot in June.

Al is a doting family man

The special event was attended by many of Al's Today co-stars, including Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer.

The proud father opened up about his daughter's big day on Today shortly afterwards, telling his co-stars: "Once we got through the vows it was fine."

Al at his daughter Courtney's wedding in June

Courtney and her now-husband said "I do" at the Ashford Estate in New Jersey where Al walked Courtney down the aisle.

The father-of-three shares Courtney, 34, with first wife Alice Bell, and is also dad to children Leila, 22, and Nick, 16, who he shares with Deborah.

