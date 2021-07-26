Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares heartfelt message to husband following his worrying journey The Today star didn't have the best start to his trip to Tokyo

Al Roker has gone far away from his beloved family to host the 2020 Olympic coverage for Today live from Tokyo.

And while he is now safely there, his journey didn't get off to the best start, which no doubt left his doting wife Deborah Roberts worrying back home.

Al had revealed on social media on Sunday that he had been forced to separate from his travel companions, including co-star Craig Melvin, due to him getting more than one inconclusive Covid test result.

The father-of-three luckily managed to get a negative result after four hours at the airport, and after updating his followers on social media again, he received a sweet public message from Deborah.

The ABC journalist wrote: "Yay! Get some rest sweetheart," alongside a love heart eye emoji.

Now that Al is safely in Tokyo following an epic 22 hour journey, it looks like he is making the most of every minute.

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shared a heartfelt message on his arrival post

The popular weatherman shared a sweet reunion photo featuring himself and his co-stars Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig, all sitting in the lobby of their hotel room.

The TV favourite also gave fans a glimpse of the stunning views from his hotel balcony in a separate social media post.

Al has been looking forward to going to Tokyo for weeks, and had excitedly commented on many of Savannah's posts after she arrived in the Japanese capital a week prior to him.

Al will no doubt be missing his wife Deborah

It's been an incredibly busy time for Al, not only in his work life, but his family life too. The TV star and his wife are doting parents to children Leila, 22, and Nick, 19.

Al is also father to oldest daughter Courtney, who he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell. Courtney tied the knot to husband Wes in June, and the entire family enjoyed celebrating the happy couple at their wedding in New Jersey.

The celebrity couple live in New York

The special event was attended by many of Al's Today co-stars, including Hoda and Dylan Dreyer.

As well as Courtney's wedding, Al also recently celebrated Leila's graduation from university in Paris, and most recently his son Nick's birthday.

