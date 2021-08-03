Al Roker's appearance gets fans talking as he returns to the Today studios The NBC star is back in New York after a week in Tokyo

Al Roker is back in New York after a whirlwind trip to Tokyo to cover the 2020 Olympics with his Today co-stars.

And the trip has done him the world of good, with the father-of-three looking happier and more relaxed than ever – something viewers of the NBC show picked up on this week.

After Al shared photos of himself back in the Today studios on Instagram, many of his followers took to commenting on just how well he looked.

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker shares major news live on show

"You all look rested and fabulous," one wrote, while another commented: "You look awesome Al." A third added: "It was great seeing you and Savannah together!! Great shows today, love seeing you guys every morning!"

Al had a lovely time reuniting with his family too, including wife Deborah Roberts, and the pair wasted no time in enjoying a date night.

Al Roker looked happy and rested after returning to the Today studios

Deborah shared a lovely photo of them on social media as they enjoyed dinner out at Restaurant Daniel in New York.

"Well look who’s back and ready to hang despite the jet lag. @alroker #datenight," the ABC journalist captioned the picture.

While Al was away from Deborah and his children Courtney and Nick in Tokyo, his middle child Leila joined him in the Japanese capital.

Al enjoyed reuniting with his family after returning to New York

The journalist graduate was also there to report on the Olympics. Her presence was all the more special for the doting father, as Leila lives in Paris and so they don't get to see each other as much as he would like.

Al admitted that leaving Tokyo was difficult for this reason – as Leila was staying on to report for NBC Sports.

The proud parent posted several photos of Leila working in Japan on Instagram, alongside a poignant caption.

The Today star with wife Deborah Roberts

He wrote: "The hardest part about leaving the @tokyo2020 @olympics is saying goodbye for now to @cleilapatra who is killing it working for @nbcsports here in #tokyo."

During his time in Tokyo, Al documented his trip, from seeing the sights with his co-stars to relaxing in the hotel. Along with Al, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb went to Tokyo.

