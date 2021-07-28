Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo The Today show weatherman is reporting on the Olympics

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern.

The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics.

Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm passing over the city and explained: "We're under a severe thunderstorm advisory for all of central #Japan and we don’t have any cover here on our @tokyo2020 @olympics @paralympics set!!"

Fans were terrified for Al and commented: "Yikes stay safe," and, "oh no, oh no, please stay safe," while others added praying hands emojis and plenty said: "This is not good."

Fortunately, it appeared Al and his team avoided any disasters as he went on to post photos with some of the Team USA athletes - but still with the storm going on behind them.

The father-of-three's trip hasn't exactly run smoothly so far. On his arrival in Japan, Al was left waiting at the airport following inconclusive COVID-19 results.

Al revealed they had no cover as the storm was moving in

He was forced to separate from his co-stars and co-workers, Craig Melvin and Tom Mazzarelli, while he remained at the facility.

Al documented it all on social media and ever the optimist, he noted that at least he could spend longer looking at the sunset out of the window.

He wrote alongside the clip: "After running the #antigen version of the #spittest twice with inconclusive results, the nice folks here are doing a #pcr version that will take another :90.

Al posted photos after his storm footage and appeared to be safe and well

"Even though they insisted on staying, I bid farewell to @craigmelvinnbc and @tmazzarelli We’ll meet again, don’t know where, don't when…."

Luckily, an hour later, Al updated his fans again, revealing that he was on his way out of the airport almost four hours after landing.

He then shared a video of himself relaxing on the balcony of his hotel, taking in the breathtaking view of the city.

Al's since excitedly reported on the games and with the exception of the thunderstorm, appears to be loving every second of it.

