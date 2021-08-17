Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shows off youthful talent we never saw coming It's almost impossible to believe she's 60

Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, appears to be ageing backward and her latest workout video only goes to highlight her youthful disposition.

The Today show weatherman delighted fans by posting a video of his beloved better half embarking on an unusual workout in their backyard.

The clip posted on Instagram shows the 60-year-old journalist hula-hooping and she couldn't have looked happier if she tried.

Al shared the video of Deborah wiggling her hips and exercising, wearing a white mini-dress and cute straw hat. He captioned the post: "You know @debrobertsabc jumps through hoops to stay in shape!!"

Fans immediately commented and wrote: "That is the only adult that I’ve ever seen that can still do that. I thought we all lost that ability after puberty," and another added: "Looking good. Very impressive."

Deborah proved she's still got the skills!

Al is very proud of his gorgeous wife and regularly shares photos of her alongside gushing tributes. Whether it's a date-night snapshot or a stunning swimsuit photo, the father-of-three is clearly still feeling every inch of adoration for Deborah.

Recently, he gave fans a sneak peek at their vacation when he posted a sweet photo of the pair taking a dip in the lake, with Deborah, looking incredible in a low-cut red swimsuit.

In the caption, the father-of-three wrote: "Got a #lakeswim in before thunderstorms hit with @debrobertsabc while Pepper stayed dry #pontoonpup."

Al and Deborah have a lovely relationship

Al and Deborah often spend time by the lake at the weekends, and the ABC star recently shared another image of herself swimming in it, this time wearing a stylish black bathing suit teamed with a wide-brimmed hat and oversized shades.

The picture caused a lot of Deborah's followers to compare her to a movie star, which was sure to leave her overjoyed.

