Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts showcases toned physique in impressive workout video The Today star has been married to the ABC journalist since 1995

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has shared an inspiring workout video this week – and it's got everyone talking.

The ABC journalist took to Instagram on Wednesday to post footage of herself during an intense session at the gym.

In the video, the 60-year-old was seen doing crunches while balancing on a gym ball and holding weights.

VIDEO: Al Roker and Deborah Roberts celebrate son Nick's birthday

Deborah looked stylish in a black vest top and white shorts, which displayed her toned physique. In the caption, the mother-of-two wrote: "Wednesday wish. I just want this workout to end. Here's to the big push in any challenge you face today."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Go girl!" while another wrote: "Girl yes – and it is a challenge." A third added: "Looking amazing!"

Deborah and Al live in New York with their youngest child, son Nick, who celebrated his 19th birthday earlier in the week.

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts looked incredible in an impressive workout video

The family pulled out all the stops to mark Nick's special day, and it looked like a good day was had by all, which ended with them all tucking into a New York Yankees birthday cake.

Deborah and Al are also parents to daughter Leila, 22, who lives in Paris. Leila graduated earlier in the year and has remained for the time being in the French capital with her boyfriend and their new puppy, Clouseau.

Al and Deborah with their children

Al is also dad to oldest daughter Courtney, who he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell. Courtney tied the knot to husband Wes in June, and the entire family enjoyed celebrating the happy couple at their wedding in New Jersey.

The special event was attended by many of Al's Today co-stars, including Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer.

The celebrity couple have been married since 1995

The proud father opened up about his daughter's big day on Today shortly afterwards, telling his co-stars: "Once we got through the vows it was fine."

Courtney and her now-husband said "I do" at the Ashford Estate in New Jersey where Al walked Courtney down the aisle.

