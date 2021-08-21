Jill Duggar's intimate picture with husband sparks sweet fan reaction

Jill Duggar shared an intimate picture of a kiss shared with husband, and fans were quick to comment on how romantic the pair are together.

Derick Dillard and Jill married in 2014 and are currently on a family road trip to Oregon with their sons, Israel, six, and four-year-old Samuel.

The former Counting On star has been sharing daily updates from their trip to the pacific northwest, and on day six revealed that they enjoyed exploring Newport before heading to the Yaquina Head lighthouse where it was "super chilly and windy, but gorgeous!"

Jill and Derick stopped to take a selfie - and grab a quick kiss at the same time - and fans commented on how it "looks like it belongs on the cover of a romance novel… beautiful!"

"So happy to see you living your best life!" added another, as one fan wrote that they "love all the growth we've seen in you".

"I know it isn't easy sharing those things but you're nailing it!" they added.

Fans said the kiss looked like the cover of a romance novel

They were joined by Jill's family friend Monique Serra - a photographer who has shot several Duggar photoshoots - and her family.

On day seven, they hit the road and traveled to Oregon and then through the Cascades National Park to Bend.

The area has been badly damaged by forest fires, and Jill shared how it "was so sad to see the fire damage and thick smoke at several points on our drive".

The family have been traveling Oregon

"All in all, our trip to Oregon was a blast and we were grateful to have a nice getaway from some of the craziness of life these days," she added.

During their trip they also spent time with former Little People Big World's Audrey and Jeremy Roloff, and Tori and Zach Roloff, with fans over the moon to see the two TLC families together.

"Finally got to hang with these two in the flesh!" Audrey later shared on Instagram Stories, adding: "Y'all are the real deal!!"

Jill later shared it and added: "So great to finally meet you!"

