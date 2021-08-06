Jill Duggar's rare PDA with husband sparks surprising fan reaction

Jill Duggar has shared a rare PDA with husband Derick Dillard, but it was the location the pair were in that had fans reacting.

The two decided to take a family trip with their two sons, Israel and Samuel, and the foursome headed out on the road to Oregon from Arkansas.

"Glad to have some time to get away from some of the more stressful things of life lately," Jill captioned the post which saw the married couple kissing on a beach in Seaside, Oregon.

Derick was shirtless with a towel wrapped around his shoulders, while Jill kept warm in a salmon pink hoodie and her hair swept out of her face in a braid.

"I grew up going to Seaside! Lol trying on the funky hats in town by the carousel is fun!" commented one fan, as another added: "One of my favorite places!!! Enjoy the Oregon coast and family time!"

"I love seaside! Welcome to the west coast! Enjoy your stay," shared another fan as one wrote that "Seaside is perfect, watching the ocean and walking around the cute town".

The pair shared rare PDA

Seaside is situated in the north west of Oregon, close to the Washington border, and Jill later revealed they were roadtripping south and heading to Cannon Beach, a small coastal city known for its long, sandy shore.

Former Counting On star Jill has been estranged from some of her family for some time, after Derick accused patriarch Jim Bob Duggar of withholding money from his children.

Jill asked for recs for the area

But she has been publicly spending more time with her siblings in recent months, with brother James joining Jill to celebrate Derick's law school graduation, and James and sister Jana helping Jill to celebrate Israel's sixth birthday.

The family has also been dealing with the shocking news concerning older brother Josh who was arrested for receiving and possessing child pornography.

James has been spending time with his nephews

If convicted of the alleged crimes, he could face up to 20 years behind bars on each of the two counts, amounting to a total possible sentence of 40 years.

"He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly," Josh's attorneys, Justin Gelfand, Travis W. Story and Greg Payne, said in a statement at the time.

